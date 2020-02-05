Mahindra eKUV100 launched, priced from INR 8.25 lakh - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Mahindra e-KUV100 has been launched in India at Auto Expo 2020. Priced from INR 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, post-FAME-II subsidy), it is the country's cheapest EV.

The Mahindra e-KUV100 has minor design differences compared to the Mahindra KUV100. It features a closed-off upper grille with distinctive pattern, silver trim behind the headlamps, silver license plate applique with + and - symbols, Mahindra Electric branding and blue accents all around. Blue has been used on elements even inside the car.

The dimensions of the pure electric variant should be similar to those of the Mahindra KUV100. What's different is actually under the hood. Instead of a three-cylinder internal combustion engine, there's a single electric motor running the front wheels. This motor delivers a maximum power of 40 kW and a maximum torque of 120 Nm.

The Mahindra e-KUV100's energy source is a 15.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, which can be fast-charged to 80% in 55 minutes. The battery pack is liquid-cooled to combat the hot climate of India. The range is 147 km. This model is meant for urban driving mainly.

Smartphone connectivity, remote diagnostics, cabin precooling, location tracking, driving pattern monitor, remote door lock/unlock and battery status indicator are some of the salient features of the electric Mahindra KUV100.

Mahindra is yet to announce more detailed specifications of the e-KUV100 and reveal in which locations will it sell this model. The complete pricing of the new electric car is also yet to be released.