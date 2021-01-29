Ola Electric Spied for First Time, Expected Launch in 2nd Half of 2021

The Ola electric scooter has been spied testing in India for the first time. The brand’s first-ever electric scooter is expected to be launched in the country in the second half of 2021.

Ola Electric Scooter Spy Shots

The first spied images of the Ola electric scooter reveal that the upcoming E2W would be quite similar to the Etrego AppScooter. Etergo is a Netherlands-based startup which was acquired by Ola Electric, the EV arm of the ride-sharing company Ola Cabs, last year. The Etrego AppScooter has won multiple awards at CES 2019 and the Automotive Brand Contest in Germany, among others.

The Ola electric scooter would come equipped with a single telescopic front suspension, front disc brake, and alloy wheels. The test mule in the spy shots is heavily camouflaged, however, its horizontally-stacked headlamp is visible. We can also see that there would be a decent amount of leg space in the upcoming E2W.

Ola Electric Scooter Specs

As per a media report, the Ola electric scooter would be able to achieve speeds of up to 100km/h. It would also provide a range of over 100km in a single charge. There would be a banana-shaped removable Li-ion battery pack. More details are expected to surface in the near future.

Ola Electric Scooter Launch

Based on the earlier reports, the Ola electric scooter was expected to break cover in February 2021. However, the latest developments suggest that the launch has been delayed and would take place during the second half of 2021.

Ola Electric Scooter Rivals

It is being said that the new Ola electric scooter would lock horns with the likes of the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube. It is expected to be priced under INR 1 lakh.

[Source: Autocar India]