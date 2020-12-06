Ola electric scooter launch likely in Feb 2021; to be priced under INR 1 lakh

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric had earlier stated that it plans to introduce its first electric scooter in 2021; that was a pretty vague timeline. However, based on a media report, now it seems that things have fallen into place and the Ola electric scooter could see the light of the day as early as February 2021. The report also states that the price of the EV will be under INR 1 lakh.

Ola Electric, the EV arm of the ride-sharing company Ola Cabs, had acquired Netherlands-based electric scooter OEM Etergo earlier this year. Since then, work is being carried out to produce an electric two-wheeler that will provide an efficient and cleanest solution for urban mobility for both domestic and overseas markets. Now, based on a media report, Ola Electric could launch its first electric scooter in February 2021.

The media report tells that the Ola electric scooter is currently in the final stages of securing a homologation certification from Indian regulators and electric vehicle certification authorities. And since the Indian market’s certification process is identical to that of the European market standards, it is expected to be completed before year-end, given that Ola is using the design it acquired from Etergo.

As far as the Ola electric scooter price is concerned, it will fall in the INR 90,000 - INR 95,000 range. For reference, the Bajaj Chetak Electric price starts at INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the TVS iQube is available at INR 1.15 lakh (on-road price, Bengaluru). We are expecting to learn more details about the upcoming Ola electric scooter in the near future.

