Ampere Electric reaches 75,000 sales landmark, opens 300th showroom

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has announced that it has achieved the 75,000 sales landmark in India. To celebrate this occasion, the EV-maker has opened its 300th showroom in the country.

Ampere Electric is one of the most popular electric two-wheeler companies in India. Established in 2018, it has provided a host of products catering to the needs of both the B2B customers in last-mile e-commerce deliveries and B2C for personal mobility over public transport. It has also launched a couple of high-performance E2Ws in the last 18 months. According to a statement released by the company, it has emerged as one of India's most sought after EV brands with over 20% market share in the electric scooter segment. Since its inception, Ampere Electric has sold over 75,000 E2Ws.

Speaking on this joyous occasion, P Sanjeev, COO, Electric 2-wheeler at Ampere Electric, said:

We are now a family of 75,000+ customers and 300 dealers in the country. With a host of financing tie-ups, aggressive digital push, and customer-friendly schemes we have evoked significant interest amongst the e-scooter and B2B buyers & channel investors across the nation. At Ampere, we remain committed to providing access to affordable & reliable e-mobility solutions, thus, unlocking a higher value for commuters in the last mile mobility segment.

Ampere Electric's 300th dealership has been opened in Panvel, Maharashtra. With this, the company has expanded its presence in the country even further. It has added 80 dealerships since the nationwide lockdown was eased.

In other news, Ampere Electric has recently appointed Roy Kurian as COO, E-Mobility Business (2W&3W). The EV-maker said that Kurian will help with the further expansion of the brand's market share in the country.