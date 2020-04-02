There’s no plan to launch a 2020 Hyundai i20 Coupe (2020 Hyundai i20 3-door), a top-level company official has revealed. The all-new Hyundai i20 is coming to the market only as a 5-door hatchback.

The Hyundai i20 has always had a 3-door version. In the second generation, the 3-door version was introduced with a ‘Coupe’ suffix. However, 3-door hatchbacks no longer as popular as they used to be. Then there’s also the fact that 5-door hatchbacks have evolved to look almost as sporty with a falling roof line.

Speaking to Electric Vehicle Web recently, Minchul Koo, Vice President of Design, Hyundai, revealed that an all-new Hyundai i20 3-door is not in the pipeline. “The coupe I don’t think is really good idea at the moment,” he said. Speaking further, he explained that the 5-door version is sporty enough and at the same time offers the right amount of practicality.

We are just providing the coupe feeling and a car that is coupe-looking. As I said, practicality and packaging is very important for the customer because if they think (the car is) coupe-looking and too low, it doesn’t work in a good way. So really we have to combine practicality and styling together.

The next-gen Hyundai i20 broke cover in February. It the sharpest and sportiest small hatchback we’ve seen come out of South Korea. Its interior, on the other hand, is really classy and elegant.

2020 Hyundai i20 Features

LED headlamps, gloss black parts, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lamps connected via a reflector stripe are some of the main exterior features of Hyundai’s 2020 i20. Interior highlights include 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose premium audio system with eight speakers including a subwoofer. The company has equipped the all-new i20 with its Bluelink telematics system as well. We’ve already covered the features in detail in a recent story.

2020 Hyundai i20 Specifications

The Euro-spec Hyundai i20 now measures 4,040 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height. It has a 2,580 mm wheelbase. It offers 350 litres of boot space.

Aspect\Engine 1.2 MPi 1.0 T-GDi Low-Output 1.0 T-GDi Low-Output 1.0 T-GDi High-Output 48V Type Naturally aspirated MPI 4-cylinder petrol Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system Displacement 1,197 cc 998 cc 998 cc 998 cc Maximum Power 84 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 118 Nm at 4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500 rpm 200 Nm at 2,000 rpm Emission Standard Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-100 km/h Acceleration Time 13.1 seconds 10.4 seconds/11.4 seconds 10.4 seconds/11.4 seconds 10.2 seconds/10.3 seconds

2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Date

According to a previous report, Hyundai will launch 2020 i20 in India in June. The India-made car will be slightly shorter (≤4,000 mm).

Also See: 200 PS+ Hyundai i20 N hot hatch - IAB Rendering

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]