200 PS+ Hyundai i20 N hot hatch - IAB Rendering

The third-gen Hyundai i20 has been officially revealed, and in less than a year from now, we will likely see the first-ever Hyundai i20 N breaking cover. Our digital illustrator Shoeb Kalania has worked on an exclusive rendering to show you how the upcoming hot hatch may look like.

The Hyundai i20 N seen in the renderings here packs plenty of modifications over the regular 2020 Hyundai i20. It has beefier bumpers, underbody spoilers with red highlights, larger side air intakes, red brake callipers, 17-inch alloy wheels and a dual exhaust system. The radiator grille carries an N logo in the upper corner on the left side.

Inside, the Hyundai i20 N would feature a flat-bottomed steering wheel with N branding, sport seats, unique upholstery and trim, sporty instrument cluster also with N branding, gearshift lever with N branding, aluminium pedals and such other typical performance variant features.

The N variant of the Mk3 Hyundai i20 will likely sit lower to the ground. It should boast a stiffer suspension, different and louder exhaust note, a more precise steering, additional drive modes, larger brake discs and grippier tyres among other modifications over the standard variant to appeal to the performance enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 N may pack a more powerful version of the new Hyundai i30 models’ 150 PS 1.5-litre T-GDI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The maximum power could be increased to over 200 PS for this model. A standard 6-speed manual transmission or an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission would send drive to the front wheels.

Also Read: Hyundai N division to set shop in India within three years

The Hyundai i20 N will likely go on sale in Europe by early 2021. While Hyundai has been talking about bringing its N sub-brand to India for a while now, there's still no definitive plan for launching an N or N-Line model. The company will launch the standard all-new i20 in June.