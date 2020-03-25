2020 Hyundai i20 Coupe (2020 Hyundai i20 3-door) - IAB Rendering

Last month, the 2020 Hyundai i20 was officially unveiled. Based on that, IndianAutosBlog.com's automotive illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering of a 2020 Hyundai i20 Coupe (2020 Hyundai i20 3-door).

The Hyundai i20 has always had a 3-door version. In the second generation, the 3-door version was introduced as the Hyundai i20 Coupe. Whether there will be a 3-door version in the third generation or not is yet to be known officially. What we do know is that the demand for 3-door hatchbacks is falling.

The Kia Rio, Suzuki Swift, Peugeot 208, VW Polo, Seat Ibiza, Opel Corsa, etc. are no longer available in a 3-door version. The 2020 Hyundai i20 Coupe seen here may never the light of the day. Naturally, it looks sportier than the 5-door version. Shoeb Kalania has given it exclusive front bumper and lower grille at the front as well as a gloss black finish to the lip spoiler and the rocker panel to distinguish it from the more practical version.

The Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 5-door measures 4,040 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm and a boot space of 351 litres. It will be sold in the below four mechanical configurations:

Aspect\Engine 1.2 MPi 1.0 T-GDi Low-Output 1.0 T-GDi Low-Output 1.0 T-GDi High-Output 48V Type Naturally aspirated MPI 4-cylinder petrol Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system Displacement 1,197 cc 998 cc 998 cc 998 cc Maximum Power 84 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 118 Nm at 4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500 rpm 200 Nm at 2,000 rpm Emission Standard Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-100 km/h Acceleration Time 13.1 seconds 10.4 seconds/11.4 seconds 10.4 seconds/11.4 seconds 10.2 seconds/10.3 seconds

The Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 is equipped with features like LED headlights, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, LED rear lights connected via a light stripe on the tailgate, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, Bose sound system comprising eight speakers, including a subwoofer, and more. There are several connected car services on board as well, which you can check out in our previous report.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will go on sale in Europe in the second half of the year. Its Indian launch is scheduled to take place in June.

