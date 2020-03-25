2020 Hyundai i20 Coupe (2020 Hyundai i20 3-door) - IAB Rendering

25/03/2020
Last month, the 2020 Hyundai i20 was officially unveiled. Based on that, IndianAutosBlog.com's automotive illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering of a 2020 Hyundai i20 Coupe (2020 Hyundai i20 3-door).

A 2020 Hyundai i20 Coupe (2020 Hyundai i20 3-door) seems unlikely given the diminishing popularity of 3-door hatchbacks in Europe.

The Hyundai i20 has always had a 3-door version. In the second generation, the 3-door version was introduced as the Hyundai i20 Coupe. Whether there will be a 3-door version in the third generation or not is yet to be known officially. What we do know is that the demand for 3-door hatchbacks is falling.

The Kia Rio, Suzuki Swift, Peugeot 208, VW Polo, Seat Ibiza, Opel Corsa, etc. are no longer available in a 3-door version. The 2020 Hyundai i20 Coupe seen here may never the light of the day. Naturally, it looks sportier than the 5-door version. Shoeb Kalania has given it exclusive front bumper and lower grille at the front as well as a gloss black finish to the lip spoiler and the rocker panel to distinguish it from the more practical version.

The Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 5-door measures 4,040 mm in length, 1,750 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm and a boot space of 351 litres. It will be sold in the below four mechanical configurations:

Aspect\Engine1.2 MPi1.0 T-GDi Low-Output1.0 T-GDi Low-Output1.0 T-GDi High-Output 48V
TypeNaturally aspirated MPI 4-cylinder petrolTurbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrolTurbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid systemTurbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system
Displacement1,197 cc998 cc998 cc998 cc
Maximum Power84 PS at 6,000 rpm100 PS at 6,000 rpm100 PS at 6,000 rpm120 PS at 6,000 rpm
Maximum Torque118 Nm at 4,000 rpm172 Nm at 1,500 rpm172 Nm at 1,500 rpm200 Nm at 2,000 rpm
Emission StandardEuro 6dEuro 6dEuro 6dEuro 6d
Transmission5-speed manual6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic
0-100 km/h Acceleration Time13.1 seconds10.4 seconds/11.4 seconds10.4 seconds/11.4 seconds10.2 seconds/10.3 seconds

The Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 is equipped with features like LED headlights, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, LED rear lights connected via a light stripe on the tailgate, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, Bose sound system comprising eight speakers, including a subwoofer, and more. There are several connected car services on board as well, which you can check out in our previous report.

Hyundai will reportedly launch the 2020 i20 in India in June.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will go on sale in Europe in the second half of the year. Its Indian launch is scheduled to take place in June.

