Honda ACTIVA e: and QC1 Electric Scooters: Bookings Open in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially opened bookings for its much-anticipated electric scooters, the ACTIVA e: and QC1. Customers in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai can book the ACTIVA e: at select Honda two-wheeler dealerships, while the QC1 is available for booking in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh. The booking amount is a nominal ₹1,000.

The Honda ACTIVA e: boasts a swappable battery system with two 1.5 kWh batteries, offering a range of 102 km per charge. Its 7.0-inch TFT display and Honda RoadSync Duo app provide seamless connectivity. Available in five vibrant colors, it combines legacy with cutting-edge electric mobility.

The QC1, designed for personal urban commuting, features a fixed 1.5 kWh battery with an 80 km range and a peak speed of 50 km/h. It comes with a 5.0-inch LCD display, USB Type-C charging port, and 26-liter under-seat storage. Charging times range from 4 hours 30 minutes to 6 hours 50 minutes for a full charge.

Prices of both models will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with deliveries starting in February 2025. Customers will also benefit from a 3-year/50,000 km warranty, free roadside assistance for the first year, and three complimentary services.