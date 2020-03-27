A month after the first images of the 2020 Hyundai i20, an official walkaround video and more images of the upcoming premium hatchback have been released. The all-new Hyundai i20 hits the showrooms in the second half of the year.

2020 Hyundai i20 Interior

The walkaround video and additional images of the 2020 Hyundai i20 reveal its exclusive Lime Green interior trim. The shade of yellow green is seen on the door panels, climate control panel, AC vent adjusters, steering wheel, gearshift lever and seats. It gives a subtle sporty touch to the classier interior of the car. Black Mono and Black & Grey are the other interior trim colour options.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 also features virtually full-width AC vents, luxury car-style steering wheel, 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system tilted towards the driver and a Bose premium audio system with eight speakers including a subwoofer. The infotainment system also offers split-screen functionality, allowing multitasking. Also onboard are multiple Bluelink connected car services.

2020 Hyundai i20 Bluelink Features

Hyundai Live Services

Real-time traffic information from TomTom, fuel stations/parking spaces (with prices), speed cameras (where legally allowed) and weather updates

Online voice recognition

Cloud-based online voice recognition with natural language understanding

Bluelink app services

Find my car, remote lock services, send to car (Points Of Interest), vehicle alarm notification and maintenance services like vehicle report and driving information

2002 Hyundai i20 Exterior

On the outside, the 2020 Hyundai i20 flaunts gloss black front grille, air vents, ORVMs, door handles, roof, shark fin antenna and rear windscreen side spoiler, LED headlamps, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lamps connected via a reflector stripe.

2020 Hyundai i20 Specifications

The Turkey-made 2020 Hyundai i20 for Europe is 4,040 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and 1,450 mm tall. It has a 2,580 mm wheelbase and 350 litres of boot space. It will be available in the Old Continent in the following mechanical configurations:

Aspect\Engine 1.2 MPi 1.0 T-GDi Low-Output 1.0 T-GDi Low-Output 1.0 T-GDi High-Output 48V Type Naturally aspirated MPI 4-cylinder petrol Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system Turbocharged GDI three-cylinder petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system Displacement 1,197 cc 998 cc 998 cc 998 cc Maximum Power 84 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm 100 PS at 6,000 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 118 Nm at 4,000 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500 rpm 200 Nm at 2,000 rpm Emission Standard Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-100 km/h Acceleration Time 13.1 seconds 10.4 seconds/11.4 seconds 10.4 seconds/11.4 seconds 10.2 seconds/10.3 seconds

2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Date

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will go on sale in India in June. The features and specifications for India will be disclosed closer to launch.

