Ford F-Series: America’s Best-Selling Truck for 48 Consecutive Years

For an unprecedented 48th year, the Ford F-Series remains America's best-selling truck, with over 33 million units sold since 1977. This iconic streak also includes 43 years as the nation's top-selling vehicle, cementing the F-Series' status as America’s favorite ride.

From the versatile F-150, approaching its 50th anniversary in 2025, to the powerful F-600, the F-Series owes its success to Ford's diverse powertrain options. Whether it's traditional gas and diesel engines, the PowerBoost Hybrid, or the all-electric F-150 Lightning, Ford delivers unmatched versatility and innovation.

The 2025 F-Series lineup raises the bar with cutting-edge features:

BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving : Navigate highways effortlessly.

: Navigate highways effortlessly. Pro Power Onboard : The 2024 F-150 leads its class with unparalleled exportable power.

: The 2024 F-150 leads its class with unparalleled exportable power. Pro Access Tailgate : Enhanced bed access, even while towing.

: Enhanced bed access, even while towing. Advanced Towing Tech : Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Smart Hitch simplify hauling.

: Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Smart Hitch simplify hauling. Ford Pro™ Vehicle Integration System 2.0 : Streamlines Super Duty conversions for work applications.

: Streamlines Super Duty conversions for work applications. Unmatched Capability: Best-in-class payload (8,000 lbs) and towing (40,000 lbs) on Super Duty trucks.

The Ford F-Series continues to redefine the standards of durability, innovation, and performance, keeping it firmly in the hearts of truck enthusiasts nationwide.