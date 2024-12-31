Ford F-Series: America’s Best-Selling Truck for 48 Consecutive Years

31/12/2024 - 11:14 | Ford,   | IAB Team

For an unprecedented 48th year, the Ford F-Series remains America's best-selling truck, with over 33 million units sold since 1977. This iconic streak also includes 43 years as the nation's top-selling vehicle, cementing the F-Series' status as America’s favorite ride.

Ford F Series Truck

From the versatile F-150, approaching its 50th anniversary in 2025, to the powerful F-600, the F-Series owes its success to Ford's diverse powertrain options. Whether it's traditional gas and diesel engines, the PowerBoost Hybrid, or the all-electric F-150 Lightning, Ford delivers unmatched versatility and innovation.

The 2025 F-Series lineup raises the bar with cutting-edge features:

  • BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving: Navigate highways effortlessly.
  • Pro Power Onboard: The 2024 F-150 leads its class with unparalleled exportable power.
  • Pro Access Tailgate: Enhanced bed access, even while towing.
  • Advanced Towing Tech: Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Smart Hitch simplify hauling.
  • Ford Pro™ Vehicle Integration System 2.0: Streamlines Super Duty conversions for work applications.
  • Unmatched Capability: Best-in-class payload (8,000 lbs) and towing (40,000 lbs) on Super Duty trucks.

The Ford F-Series continues to redefine the standards of durability, innovation, and performance, keeping it firmly in the hearts of truck enthusiasts nationwide.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest