Volkswagen Polo at 50: Small Car, Big Legacy

Volkswagen is celebrating 50 years of the Polo, a compact car that has revolutionized its segment since its debut in 1975. With over 20 million units sold across six generations, the Polo remains a global icon of affordable mobility, timeless design, and cutting-edge technology.

Introduced as a smaller sibling to the Golf, the Polo quickly carved its niche with agility, practicality, and economical engines. Over the years, it evolved to include features like airbags, ABS, digital connectivity, and advanced safety systems, often setting benchmarks for its class.

From first driving lessons to sporty adventures, the Polo has been a reliable companion for countless drivers. In motorsport, it shone with the Polo R WRC, clinching four consecutive World Rally Championship titles from 2013.

To honor this legacy, Volkswagen Classic will showcase historic Polo models, starting at the Bremen Classic Motorshow in January 2025. The journey of this small car proves that greatness isn’t defined by size but by impact.