LaFerrari Among Four Supercars in $9.5 Million Crash

A scenic drive through Austria’s countryside turned disastrous for four Swiss supercar owners earlier this month. A convoy featuring a LaFerrari, McLaren Elva, Ferrari 812 Superfast, and Bentley Continental GTC ended in a costly pile-up on a mountain road, in what is being called one of the most expensive car crashes ever.

The incident reportedly began when the LaFerrari, worth an estimated $7 million, braked suddenly before a hairpin turn, colliding with the $1.8 million McLaren Elva. The 812 Superfast followed suit, hitting the LaFerrari, only to be rear-ended by the Bentley Continental GTC.

Local authorities are investigating the crash to determine if traffic rules were violated or if the drivers maintained adequate spacing. With a combined value of $9.5 million, the wreck underscores the risks of high-performance vehicles on challenging terrain.