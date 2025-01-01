Why Just Two Lamborghini Revuelto Supercars Have Been Recalled

Lamborghini has issued a recall for just two 2024 Revuelto supercars due to a potential fire hazard caused by an oil leak. The issue stems from an oil flange connection between the oil tank and radiator that may not have been secured properly during production.

The problem came to light in October after a Revuelto caught fire in New York City, prompting Lamborghini to launch an investigation. The findings revealed that improper tightening of screws during production rework caused the issue. While the automaker has found no reports of injuries or additional fires, it is taking precautionary measures by recalling the affected vehicles.

Owners will be notified by February and advised to visit a dealership, where technicians will inspect and tighten the screws if needed.

The Revuelto, Lamborghini’s latest flagship, is a plug-in hybrid powerhouse featuring a 6.5-liter V12 engine and three electric motors. With 1,001 horsepower, it can sprint to 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 218 mph, making it a true blend of innovation and performance.