Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 22% Sales Growth in December 2024

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) recorded an impressive 22% sales growth in December 2024, selling 96,804 units compared to 79,483 units in December 2023. Domestic sales rose by 14% to 78,834 units, while exports surged by 72%, reaching 17,970 units against 10,458 units last year.

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing, and After Sales, highlighted the consistent growth and increasing customer trust in Suzuki’s offerings and dealership experience.

December also marked two milestones for SMIPL: the production of 60 lakh units of the flagship Suzuki Access 125 scooter and the successful conclusion of the third Suzuki Matsuri motorcycling festival in Mumbai, which saw participation from over 4,600 enthusiasts.