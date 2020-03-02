Official: Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 to be launched in early 2021

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 finally has an official launch timeline now. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra himself has revealed when the all-new SUV will be in showrooms.

Speaking to analysts last month, Dr. Goenka said that the launch of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 “will happen in the fourth quarter of the next financial year, that means (the) first quarter of 2021 calendar year (January-March 2021).”

Launched in 2011, the Mahindra XUV500 has remained in the market for over 9 years now. Like the first-gen model, the second-gen model will be a monocoque SUV. However, the latter will reportedly be based on an all-new platform. It will be designed on the lines of the Mahindra Funster concept from Auto Expo 2020 and may have hints of the fourth-gen SsangYong Korando.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be offered with all-new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit will presumably be the mStallion T-GDi unit from Auto Expo 2020, with a maximum power of 190 HP and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The diesel engine is said to offer a maximum power of 185 HP.

Like in the current model, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic should be the transmission choices. An all-wheel drive system should be offered optionally in the diesel engine variant. Mahindra will offer connected vehicle services co-developed with Ford in this C-SUV.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar to go on sale after Mahindra eKUV100 in Q2 2020

A few months after the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, likely in H2 2021, expect the India-specific Ford C-SUV based on its platform to hit the showrooms. These models will compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus (H2 2020), Tata Gravitas (H2 2020) and the ‘Jeep Low D 3-Row’ SUV (2021).