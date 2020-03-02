Official: Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 to be launched in early 2021

02/03/2020 - 19:54 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 finally has an official launch timeline now. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra himself has revealed when the all-new SUV will be in showrooms.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be designed on the lines of the Mahindra Funster concept and may have hints of the SsangYong Korando as well.

Speaking to analysts last month, Dr. Goenka said that the launch of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 “will happen in the fourth quarter of the next financial year, that means (the) first quarter of 2021 calendar year (January-March 2021).”

Launched in 2011, the Mahindra XUV500 has remained in the market for over 9 years now. Like the first-gen model, the second-gen model will be a monocoque SUV. However, the latter will reportedly be based on an all-new platform. It will be designed on the lines of the Mahindra Funster concept from Auto Expo 2020 and may have hints of the fourth-gen SsangYong Korando.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be offered with all-new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit will presumably be the mStallion T-GDi unit from Auto Expo 2020, with a maximum power of 190 HP and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The diesel engine is said to offer a maximum power of 185 HP.

Like in the current model, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic should be the transmission choices. An all-wheel drive system should be offered optionally in the diesel engine variant. Mahindra will offer connected vehicle services co-developed with Ford in this C-SUV.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be offered with the all-new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and an all-new 2.0-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel engine (TBA).

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar to go on sale after Mahindra eKUV100 in Q2 2020

A few months after the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, likely in H2 2021, expect the India-specific Ford C-SUV based on its platform to hit the showrooms. These models will compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus (H2 2020), Tata Gravitas (H2 2020) and the ‘Jeep Low D 3-Row’ SUV (2021).

