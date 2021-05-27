Mitsubishi Pajero Rescues New Mahindra Thar from a Lake

Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new-gen Thar in our market. The all-new Mahindra SUV has got so popular in India that its waiting period in some cities has reached almost a year, depending upon the trim and colour shade of the car. However, there are several people around India who have got deliveries of their new-gen Thar and have been testing its capabilities on different terrains. But, a few spirited drivers go a tad too far. Here’s one such Mahindra Thar owner who took his car far into the lake and got badly stuck.

The exact location where this video was shot is not known to us. In the video, one can clearly see a Mitsubishi Pajero SFX towing the second-gen Mahindra Thar out of the water. The Mitsubishi SUV pulls out the Mahindra Thar using a towing rope, and it effortlessly pulls it out of the water. It looks like that the Mahindra Thar was stuck deep in the river bed. We have no idea so as to how the Mahindra off-roader reached there and for how long it was stuck inside the water. However, we can easily see that as soon as the driver of Thar opens the door, litres of water starts coming out of the cabin. There was so much water inside the vehicle that it keeps on flowing out for many seconds.

So, we assume that this Mahindra Thar was stuck in the water for a good amount of time. One can see that the fog lights of the car were switched on, but we are not sure if the engine is still running. This video shows what happens if someone overestimates the capabilities of an off-roader. Talking about the new Mahindra Thar, it derives power from 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.2-litre diesel engine, depending on the variant you pick. The former develops power and torque outputs of 150bhp of power and 320 Nm, respectively, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 130bhp and 320 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It gets retailed at a starting price of INR 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

