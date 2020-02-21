2020 Mahindra Thar to go on sale after Mahindra eKUV100 in Q2 2020

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has been officially confirmed to go on sale after the Mahindra eKUV100 in Q2 2020 (April-June). Industry sources suggest that April will be the month when Mahindra will launch the next-gen Thar.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, has officially confirmed that the next-gen Thar will arrive only after the eKUV100, the prices of which have already been revealed, but sales haven't started as of yet.

For the uninitiated, the lifecycle makeover will bring a momentous change for the Thar. Speaking of which, the all-new Thar will be a more comfort-oriented SUV instead of being focused on just hardcore off-roading capabilities the outgoing model made its name for. With this change, the homegrown automaker will target a larger set of audience which prefers everyday drivability over everything else.

Mahindra has been testing the all-new Thar for a long time now. The company will offer it in soft-top as well as hard-top configurations. Some of its key exterior design elements such as the seven-slot vertical grille, front fender-mounted turn indicators, brick-shaped tail lights, wide and flat bonnet, round halogen headlamps and the side-hinged tailgate will be carried over from the first-gen model.

A greater degree of changes will be reserved for the cabin. Speaking of which, the cabin will now flaunt a completely revamped dashboard which looks tad less utilitarian. Other than that, features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control system, multifunction steering wheel and cruise control will be part of the deal in the second-gen model. Also new will be the instrument cluster, a dual-pod unit with an MID placed in the centre. Apart from that, the second row will use front-facing seats for extended safety and comfort for the rear-row passengers.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will likely employ a 2.0-litre diesel engine delivering 140 PS and 300 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard. Also, part of the package will be an optional four-wheel drive system.