6-seat/7-seat MG Hector Plus unveiled, to be launched after June - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The three-row MG Hector has been officially unveiled as the MG Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2020. The MG Hector Plus will be launched in the early second half of this year (July-September 2020).

Compared to the MG Hector, the MG Hector Plus has a more captivating exterior design. While the shape and proportions are the same, the front and rear fascias are a bit different. The new model flaunts a more elegantly designed chrome-studded radiator grille, distinctive split headlamps and tweaked rear combination lamps with a more sophisticated styling and enhanced visibility.

As the donor model, the MG Hector, itself is big enough, there was no need for a longer body or an extended wheelbase to fit the two additional seats in the rear. So, the overall dimensions are very similar. MG Hector Plus buyers will be able to choose between two seating layouts for the second-row: captain seats (making the SUV a six-seater) or a split-bench seat (making the SUV a seven-seater).

The engine-transmission combinations available in MG Hector Plus will likely be as below:

BS-VI 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

BS-VI 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

BS-VI 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT

The MG Hector Plus will likely be priced from somewhere between INR 13.00-13.50 lakh*. For reference, the MG Hector’s prices start at INR 12.74 lakh (BS-VI petrol)*/INR 13.48 lakh (BS-IV diesel)*.

*Ex-showroom