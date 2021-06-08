Mahindra XUV500 On Sale With Discounts of Over INR 80,000 This Month

The current-gen Mahindra XUV500 is nearing the end of its lifecycle and will soon be replaced by an all-new product - the Mahindra XUV700. Even though it's now an ageing product, the current-gen XUV500 still has its strengths in place, which are a great street presence, decently equipped and premium-feeling interior and a potent diesel engine under its hood. In a bid to push sales at the end of its lifecycle, Mahindra is offering some very attractive discounts in order to make the most of this product and fend off the heat from new arrivals like the Tata Safari.

Mahindra XUV500 - Discounts

Mahindra is offering discounts and benefits worth more than INR 80,000 on the current-gen XUV500 for June 2021. Essentially, the 'Cheetah-inspired' SUV is being sold with a flat cash discount of INR 36,800, along with an INR 15,000 discount on accessories. There's also an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate bonus of INR 9,000. In total, a person can avail a discount of INR 80,800 on buying a brand new XUV500. One can directly contact the nearest Mahindra dealership for more information.

That's quite a hefty discount on this fast ageing product and is likely to greatly improve its demand. It must be noted here that the Mahindra XUV500 is no longer being sold with an optional AWD kit or the petrol engine option. In the last leg of its life, this popular SUV is now available only with a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which develops 153bhp of peak power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. That said, the replacement of the XUV500 will be an all-new model that will be positioned above the current model, and even gets a new name - XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 - What To Expect

The Mahindra XUV700 is going to be one of the most exciting new launches of the year. It's a huge departure from the current-gen model with completely new exterior and interior styling. Perhaps the biggest talking about the new XUV700 will be its expansive features list. Not only does the new XUV700 feature a Mercedes-like dual digital screen setup, it is also expected to come with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Much like the new MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari, the next-gen XUV500 will also likely be offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.

Built on a stiffer monocoque platform, the new XUV700 will have two engine options under its hood - 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company debuted with the new Thar. - with both manual and automatic gearbox options. It could, however, come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Mahindra will even offer an all-wheel-drive system in the mix, likely reserved for higher variants. The new Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be priced at a premium over the Mahindra XUV500. That will put it against the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

