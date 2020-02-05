6-seat Tata Gravitas (three-row Tata Harrier) - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Tata’s new flagship makes its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2020. The Tata Gravitas will be launched in the H1 FY2021 (April-September 2020).

The Tata Gravitas is essentially the three-row version of the Harrier, which is evident from familiar exterior design. The front fascia with the split headlamp layout comprising daytime running LEDs above and projector headlights with fog lamps below, wide front grille and muscular-looking bonnet are shared with the Tata Harrier.

However, from the sides, the Tata Gravitas has its own individualistic design, with a completely redesigned rear three quarter portion and distinctive looking roof rails. The rear too looks different from that of the Harrier with a more rounded stance and distinctive tail lamps.

The interior of the Tata Gravitas is similar to that of the Tata Harrier. The three-row model has a different upholstery colour. The cabin is packed with features like a free standing 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi functional steering wheel with cruise control, panoramic sunroof, AC vents for all three rows and electrically adjustable driver’s seat and push-button start with keyless entry. There will be an option to get this model as a six-seater with two captain seats or a seven-seater with split-bench seat. The model on display at Auto Expo 2020 is a six-seater.

Even the powertrain of the Tata Gravitas is shared with the 2020 Tata Harrier. The 2.0-litre Kryotec170 turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque is standard in the three-row family SUV. It will be available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

The new Tata Gravitas will now be positioned as the flagship product in the lineup of Tata Motors in India and will be pitted against the likes MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500. The Honda CR-V falls in a much pricier segment. The same will be the case for the upcoming VW Tiguan Allspace.