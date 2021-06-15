It's Official - Former Tata Designer Pratap Bose To Head Mahindra Global Design

Pratap Bose, former head of design at Tata Motors, has now joined the Mahindra group. Bose has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer of Global Design, Mahindra and Mahindra. This will see Bose at the helm of the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the UK. The homegrown carmaker recently announced the creation of this dedicated facility that will be responsible for pioneering the future design language of all of Mahindra’s automotive products. Pratap Bose, when he resigned from Tata Motors, was the firm's Vice President of Global Design.

In his new role at Mahindra, Bose will be responsible for both M.A.D.E in the UK and MIDS (Mahindra India Design Studio) in India. Bose will be overseeing design aspects in all of Mahindra's key business segments. This not only includes future Mahindra SUVs and upcoming products on the Born EV platform, but it also includes LCV products (under 3.5 tonne), Last Mile Mobility (LMM), large CVs, tractors and farm machines, and even Peugeot Scooters (France), which is a wholly-owned subsidiarity of Mahindra Group. Pratap will join on June 24, 2021, and will report to Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said,

“We are at an inflection point in our auto and farm sectors growth journey as we accelerate our transformative initiatives. Our robust pipeline of 23 new products that will be launched in the next five years would bring our design and advanced engineering capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers to the fore. Having Pratap on the team will strengthen our design capability, enhance our products and widen our customer base. We are very excited to welcome him on board and look forward to writing a new chapter in Mahindra’s rich product legacy.”

Pratap Bose, an alumnus of Royal College of Art, London and National Institute of Design, India, was appointed as the Tata Motor's Head of Design in 2011 before being promoted to the position of VP in 2019. In his 14-year long stint with Tata Motors, Bose is credited to have given a new direction to newer Tata cars and SUVs which particularly stood out for their design. That is evident right across the entire portfolio, starting with the Tiago hatchback, all the way to the new Tata Safari. His phenomenal contribution in vehicle design even led to him being nominated for the 2021 World Car Person of the Year award. Previously, Bose has also worked in Piaggio, Italy, and Daimler Chrysler, Japan.

Considering that Bose intendsed to continue working for an Indian company, Mahindra's new design center in the UK then perfectly aligns with what the former Tata designer was looking for. And the benefits for Mahindra in this are huge. Given how popular Tata vehicles have become over the last few years for their fantastic design, Mahindra could definitely benefit with this veteran designer leading its design team. As for Mahindra's new design studio in the UK, it will support the firm's design vertical, that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

