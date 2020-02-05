Mahindra Funster concept with 500 km+ range - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Mahindra Funster concept has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. It is one of 18 different Mahindra models on display at the show.

Apart from the fact that the Funster is an EV, Mahindra says that the show car is a hardtop roadster concept. The company hasn’t revealed all the specifications of this concept with a 2+2 seating layout. However, it has released the main specifications related to the powertrain.

The Mahindra Funster concept uses dual motors that generate maximum system power of 230 kW (312.71 PS). The motors get their energy from a 59.2 kWh battery pack. They allow the car to hit nought to 100 km/h in under 5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 200 km/h. The large battery pack offers an impressive driving range of 520 km.

Mahindra does not plan to launch a production version of the Funster concept. However, it will use the design cues of this model in the next-gen XUV500 (codename: W601). The front-end, dashboard and switchgear of this show car may find their way into the three-row SUV in a toned-down format. The company will launch the all-new XUV500 at the end of this year or early next year.