New Yamaha Cygnus X-125 teased, launch in Taiwan on 21 July [Video]

Yamaha has released a teaser video of the Cygnus X-125. The new 125cc scooter will be launched in Taiwan on 21 July 2020.

Thanks to the several spy shots of the new Yamaha Cygnus X-125 that we have come across in the past, we do have an idea about the features of the upcoming scooter, some of which have also been shown in the teaser video.

The new Yamaha Cygnus X-125 flaunts a dual-LED headlamp set up mounted on the front apron. They are accompanied by a pair of apron-mounted side turn signals. This combination gives a sporty styling to the 125cc scooter. The rear end has a very lovely and unique LED taillight cluster along with split pillion grab rails.

Yamaha has added a fully-digital instrument cluster in the new Cygnus X-125. It seems to be a pretty basic monochrome unit that will show information such as speed, fuel level, clock, etc. The presence of any kind of connectivity options is highly unlikely. The scooter will come equipped with a front disc brake along with ABS.

While the teaser video of the upcoming Yamaha Cygnus X-125 does not reveal the specifications, however, based on our earlier report, the new scooter will be powered by a 125cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which is capable of producing 9 kW or 12.23 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm. The torque output still remains unknown.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition with heritage Dakar livery revealed

As per the earlier reports, the new Yamaha Cygnus X-125 is expected to come equipped with a drive recorder which is like a dashcam in a car. There could be a possibility that Yamaha would provide the drive recorder as an option.

While the soon-to-be-launched Yamaha Cygnus X-125 appears to be a worthy scooter, we don’t expect the Japanese two-wheeler giant to introduce it here in India.