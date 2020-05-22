New Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 caught on video, instrument cluster leaked

The new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 upcoming scooter has been captured in a spy video. The footage reveals the instrument cluster of the 125 cc scooter.

It can be seen in the video clip that the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 test mule has a wide fully-digital instrument cluster. The unit has blue background lighting. As of now, it’s unclear whether it is a fully-colour display or not. However, it does seem that it is indeed a negative display.

The Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 instrument cluster would show various details such as speedometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, clock and tachometer. As far as the tell-tale lights are concerned, they are expected to be present near the display.

The Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 is a sporty-looking scooter. Its recent spy shots have revealed that it will feature front apron-mounted split headlights which would be full-LED units. They look somewhat similar to those of the Yamaha XMax but have a sharper design. The front side turn signals of the automatic scooter will also be mounted on the apron.

Yamaha has also done a great job in designing the rear end of the Cygnus-X 125. Its unique taillight cluster has 3 separate LED units. The one in the middle is the brake light whereas the two on the sides are position lamps which may also feature integrated side turn signals. Some of the other known features of the new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 include alloy wheels, front and rear disc brakes, sporty muffler and split pillion grab rail.

While information regarding the changes in the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125's specifications remains unknown, it is quite likely that the two-wheeler will ditch its old 124 cc air-cooled engine for a new similar capacity water-cooled unit probably borrowed from the Yamaha NMax, in which it produces 12 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

