Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition with heritage Dakar livery revealed

The Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition has been revealed. The new adventure motorcycle features a special Dakar Rally livery that pays homage to the company’s rally bikes of the ’80s.

Powering the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition is the same 689cc, parallel-twin engine which has been employed in the bike’s standard model. This liquid-cooled mill is capable of producing 72.4 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. These are not the highest figures that you will find in this segment but they are sufficient to provide you with a fun riding experience.

To make the Tenere 700 Rally Edition look purpose-built, Yamaha has added several new features. The ADV comes with a 4 mm thick aluminium bash plate, black aluminium radiator guard, and an aluminium laser-cut chain protector. Yamaha has also tweaked the riding position of the dual-sport bike and raised the seat height to 895 mm. Another raw factor about the new Tenere 700 Rally Edition is that it does not come with a bunch of electronic rider aids. There’s only the switchable ABS on offer to help.

The special blue and yellow colour scheme of the Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition pays homage to the Yamaha race bikes ridden by Jean-Claude Olivier (JCO) and Serge Bacou in the ’83 and ’84 editions of the Dakar rally. Yamaha lovers will recognise the iconic design of the XT600Z from 1983. Black Yamaha speed-block graphics reinforce the historic look, making this an authentic tribute to the men and their machines that inspired so many riders to travel beyond the next horizon in their search for new adventures and lasting memories.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition has been announced for the European markets and is scheduled to start reaching the company dealerships this month. Since Yamaha does not even sell the standard Tenere 700 in India, chances of the Rally Edition coming to our country is next to impossible.