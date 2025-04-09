Manual Ferrari Could Make a Comeback After 13 Years

Ferrari could soon bring back the iconic gated manual transmission, a feature not seen since the 2012 California. Chief product officer Gianmaria Fulgenzi recently revealed that with supercars nearing the limits of performance, the brand is now open to embracing driving purity over outright speed.

At a Ferrari roundtable, Fulgenzi noted that modern cars like the SF90 XX already hit 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, approaching F1 territory. He explained that pushing performance further may be physically taxing for everyday drivers and ultimately unnecessary.

Fulgenzi hinted that Ferrari’s manual revival could be reserved for its heritage-inspired Icona series—cars designed for emotional engagement rather than performance benchmarks. Previous Icona models include the Monza SP1/SP2 and the Daytona SP3.

While no launch date was confirmed, he admitted that customers are already asking for a manual Ferrari, and the brand is considering it for the right product. Rumors also suggest that Lewis Hamilton could co-develop an F40-inspired gated manual supercar—possibly named the F44 LH Edition.

Ferrari says the next decade will focus more on driving feel and connection, potentially marking a shift from the power wars to passion-driven performance.

