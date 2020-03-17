New Yamaha Cygnus X 125 cc scooter with water-cooled engine spied

Yamaha is working on a new Cygnus X 125. Recently, the company was testing the upcoming scooter on the streets of Taiwan.

As per the latest reports, the upcoming Yamaha Cygnus X 125 would be powered by a new water-cooled engine. The current model of the Cygnus X 125 has a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 7.2 kW or 9.8 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The new Cygnus X 125's engine could be the Yamaha NMax's 124 cc single-cylinder, water-cooled engine which churns out 9.0 kW or 12 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. If Yamaha does use this engine in the Cygnus X, then the scooter would benefit from the higher power and torque figures.

When it comes to aesthetics, the new Cygnus X wouldn’t be drastically different from the current model. It would feature the same sporty, sharp, and aggressive design. We are expecting to see similar LED headlamps and DRLs. However, the rear end would get a revised LED taillight cluster and fender.

Based on the spy shots, the muffler of the new Cygnus X 125 also appears to be new. Yamaha would also borrow the rearview mirrors and wheels from the NMax. Talking about the wheels, the front disc brake of the upcoming Cygnus X would be located on the right side instead of on the left side as on the current model. We wouldn’t be surprised to see an updated full-digital instrument cluster as well, perhaps, taken from the NMax only.

Also Read: BS-VI Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI launched in India

In India, the Yamaha Cygnus Alpha is still listed on the company’s website for a starting price of INR 53,102 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has a 113 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 7.2 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm. With Yamaha having decided to focus only on 125 cc and bigger scooters in India, the Cygnus Alpha will maybe either get the new, BS-VI 125 cc air-cooled engine or get discontinued.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such Yamaha news and updates on other two-wheelers.

[Image Source: twitter.com]

[News Source: kojintekibikematome.blog.jp]