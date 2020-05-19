The new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 has been spied on test once again. One of the latest spy shots of the upcoming 125 cc scooter reveals its sporty split headlamp setup.

The above spy shot shows that the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 has split headlamps mounted on the front apron. They will most likely be full-LED units. They look somewhat similar to those of the Yamaha XMax but have a sharper design. They are accompanied by a pair of apron-mounted side turn signals. This combination gives a sporty styling to the 125 cc scooter.

We are already familiar with the rear end of the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 cc scooter as it has been seen before. It features a very lovely and unique LED taillight setup. The pillion grab rails are split-type. The rear fender is a bit longer for our liking and doesn’t go well with the scooter’s overall style. The muffler is also a bit bigger in size and appears to be out of proportion but it does have a sporty design.

Earlier reports tell us that for the new Cygnus-X 125, Yamaha would borrow the rearview mirrors and wheels from the NMax. Speaking of the wheels, both the front and rear wheels would have disc brakes.

As for the engine, the upcoming 125 cc scooter would be powered by a new water-cooled engine. Chances are that it could be the same 124 cc single-cylinder mill of the Yamaha NMax which produces 12 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. For reference, the current model of the Cygnus X 125 has a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 7.2 kW or 9.8 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

