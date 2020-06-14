New Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 specs leaked - IAB Report

The new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 specs have been leaked. The upcoming 125 cc automatic scooter will be more powerful than its predecessor.

It is already known, based on the earlier reports, that the Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 will drop the 124 cc air-cooled engine, which produces 9.8 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, in favour of a liquid-cooled engine with the upcoming full model change. The leaked new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 specs confirm that the new engine will have a displacement 125 cc engine and generate 9 kW or 12.23 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm. The torque output still remains unknown.

It seems that the earlier speculations regarding the new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 using the 125 cc liquid-cooled engine of the Yamaha NMax have turned out to be true. The Yamaha NMax’s mill churns out 12 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm. It could be possible that the Japanese two-wheeler giant has used this engine in the new Cygnus-X 125 and tuned it slightly differently. What do you guys think? Let us know your opinions in the comments below.

Yamaha might use the name Cygnus Gryphus for the new scooter. There’s also a probability that the Cygnus Gryphus will be a variant of the new Cygnus-X.

Also Read: BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi & Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi prices hiked

Since Yamaha has been testing the new Cygnus-X 125 for quite some time now, the spy shots have revealed several features of the scooter such as the digital instrument cluster, split headlamps, revised LED taillamp cluster, revised rear fender, etc. We don't expect the company to launch this model in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such Yamaha news and updates on other two-wheelers.