New Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 with drive recorder spotted testing

The new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 has been spotted testing yet again. The latest spy shot reveals that the 125 cc scooter would feature a drive recorder.

Yamaha has been testing the Cygnus-X 125 for quite some time now. Several prototypes of the upcoming scooter have been sighted in the past. New Spy shot of the 125 cc scooter has surfaced revealing that it would incorporate a drive recorder.

It can be seen in the latest spy picture that the Cygnus-X 125’s visor and the nearby portion wears a camouflage. However, there’s an opening in the centre of the visor which seems to be like a lens of a drive recorder. A drive recorder is like a dashcam in a car. This isn’t the first time that we have seen the upcoming Cygnus-X 125 from the front. But previous spy shots weren’t clear enough to spot the drive recorder. So there could be a possibility that Yamaha would provide the drive recorder as an option.

The new Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 has a fully-digital instrument cluster. The presence of a drive recorder suggests that the automatic scooter would also come equipped with smartphone connectivity to transfer the footage captured by the drive recorder. This could also mean that other smartphone-related features such as handling calls and music, navigation, etc. would be provided as well.

As for the engine, the new Cygnus-X 125 will ditch the 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that is fitted in its current model and produces 9.8 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The 6th-gen Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 is likely to be powered by the same 124cc single-cylinder engine that is employed in the Yamaha NMax, in which it produces 12 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

