New spy shot reveals 2020 Tata Tigor (facelift)’s front-end prematurely

As Tata Motors continues testing the facelifted Tigor, there's been yet another test mule sighting. A new spy shot of the 2020 Tigor published by electricvehicleweb.in has partially leaked its front-end.

The Tata Tigor will get a revised front-end with the facelift. While it won't be a completely IMPACT Design 2.0 model until in the next generation, it will attempt to get a bit sharper with the mid-cycle refresh in order to embed some of the new design language's aspects. The new spy shot shows a new radiator grille with flipped Y-shaped pattern, reshaped headlamps featuring repositioned turn indicators, remodelled bumper and sharp fog lamp housing.

Elsewhere, though not visible in the spy shot, expect new alloy wheels, new tail lamps, revised rear bumper and more such minor visual tweaks on the outside.

Inside, changes may not be as extensive as on the outside since the Tigor got an upgraded 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and new upholstery, in October this year. Also, a fully digital instrument cluster was introduced to it a month later.

Expect the facelifted Tata Tigor will employ the upgraded, BS-VI version of the old car's 1.2L petrol engine. The BS-IV version delivers 86 PS at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm at 3300 rpm. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual will be offered as the transmission options. A diesel engine option won't be offered.

The facelifted Tata Tigor will likely be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

[Images Source: ElectricVehicleWeb]