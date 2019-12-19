2020 Tata Tigor (facelift) shows its front grille design

The 2020 Tata Tigor which is expected to make its official debut at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 has been spotted yet again. Its fresh batch of spy shots gives a look at even the remastered front grille which seems quite unique.

Unlike the honey-comb pattern seen on the Tata Altroz, the new Tigor's grille uses an inverted Y-shaped pattern. There seems to be a chrome strip on the top. Furthermore, the mid-cycle refresh will bring along more design changes such as revised bumpers, new alloy wheels, tweaked headlamps and tail lamps. Also, it goes without saying that, interiors will also be updated. Expect fresh seat upholstery and enhancements to the infotainment system and MID.

As for the mechanicals, the Tata Tigor may use the same BS-VI 1.2L petrol engine as the Tata Altroz. This 1.2L petrol unit produces 86 PS at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm at 3300 rpm. Expect a 5-speed MT to be standard and a 5-speed AMT to be available optionally. There won't be a diesel engine option. There's no word on the continuation of the JTP variant with the 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine that produces 102 PS and 140 Nm of torque.

In similar updates, Tata Motors is also readying a 7-seat version of the Harrier dubbed the Tata Gravitas.

[Source: CarWale]