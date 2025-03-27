2025 Kia EV6 Launched in India at Rs 65.9 Lakh

Kia India has launched the new EV6 at ₹65.9 lakh (ex-showroom), introducing cutting-edge updates that redefine premium electric mobility. The refreshed EV6 features Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language, showcasing a sportier front profile with a Star Map Graphic Connected DRL and a GT-Line front bumper. It rides on 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and boasts Star-Map LED rear combination lamps, enhancing its futuristic appeal.

Inside, the EV6 exudes luxury with a spacious, premium cabin. A new double D-cut steering wheel with hands-on detection adds convenience, while the connected navigation cockpit integrates a 12.3-inch dual panoramic curved display, offering an immersive infotainment experience.

Tech-savvy buyers will appreciate Kia Connect 2.0 with remote diagnostics, OTA updates for 34 ECU controllers, and Digital Key 2.0, enabling seamless locking, unlocking, and ignition using a compatible smartphone. The system also supports key sharing via text, adding to its convenience.

Safety is taken to the next level with ADAS 2.0, featuring 27 advanced safety features, including five new autonomous systems like FCA 2.0 – Junction Turning, Lane Change Assist, and Evasive Steering Assist. These enhancements ensure a safer and more controlled driving experience.

Performance-wise, the EV6 is powered by an 84-kWh battery, offering an impressive 663 km range (ARAI MIDC Full) on a single charge. With a power output of 325 PS and 605 Nm of torque, it delivers exhilarating performance. Thanks to Kia’s ultra-fast charging technology, the battery can go from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger.

Available in one GT Line AWD variant, the new Kia EV6 comes in five striking color options: Snow-White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red, and Yacht Blue Matte. The EV6 continues to push boundaries, offering Indian consumers a blend of luxury, technology, and sustainability.