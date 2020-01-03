Hyundai Aura now available to pre-book, to be launched on 21 January

Hyundai Motor India has commenced the pre-bookings of its upcoming sub-4 metre sedan Aura. The car can be preordered online or at any of the Hyundai dealership for a token amount of INR 10,000.

The Hyundai Aura was officially revealed in India in December 2019. It will go on-sale in the country on 21 January 2020. For the people unaware of the past developments, the Aura is a successor to the Hyundai Xcent. Though, Xcent will still be continued in the market, albeit with a 'Prime' suffix. It will then be restricted only to the fleet customers.

Under the skin, the Hyundai Aura is basically the elongated Grand i10 Nios. It is distinguished from the latter thanks to the different looking bumper, the fog lamp housings and the radiator grille. The rear-end has reflections of the Hyundai Sonata.

The interiors of the Hyundai Aura are yet to be revealed, but it will likely share bits such as its dashboard, switchgear and seats with the Grand i10 Nios. Moreover, its confirmed list of features include advanced 8.0 Touch screen Infotainment with smart phone connectivity (Android Auto & Apple Car Play) along with Arkamys Premium Sound, 5.3 digital speedometer & Multi Information Display (MID), wireless charging and much more.

On the other hand, it misses out on the Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity suite and settles only for the iBlue Audio remote smartphone application.

Hyundai Aura - Engines & Transmissions