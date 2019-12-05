India-bound next-gen 2020 Hyundai Tucson spotted once again

The third-gen Hyundai Tucson was originally introduced in February 2015. Now, it will reach the end of its lifecycle and be replaced by the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson (codename: Hyundai NX4) next year. The latter has been spotted on several occasions in the past, and now it has been spied yet again in its home country.

The fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson's development is of particular interest to India, as it's going to be the most expensive Hyundai model to be manufactured in India till date. The first-gen model was an import, the second-gen model was never launched, and the third-gen model is (and will remain) an import. So far, only A-segment and B-segment Hyundai models have been manufactured in India, and the next-gen Tucson will be the first C-segment model to be made here.

The test mule (above) can be seen entirely covered in camouflage from bumper to bumper but some of the design elements are still pretty evident. The images suggest that the all-new Hyundai Tucson will be quite similar to the current model in terms of overall size and proportions but still much more sophisticated due to visibly striking front and rear fascias.

The front fascia will be significantly more intimidating and aggressive, thanks to the use of Composite Light - a design featuring slim (LED) Daytime Running Lights positioned atop the (LED) headlights. Also, when looked upon closely, the DRL design pattern on the all-new Tucson looks somewhat similar to the Nexo FCEV. Furthermore, the next-gen model appears to be slightly more rugged because of the new design of the wheel arches. While the rear-end details remain yet completely hidden due to the covers, we suspect that it will sport connected tail lamps as on every other recent new Hyundai vehicle.

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson will be based on an upgraded version of the current model's platform. This tweaked platform will also allow a 7-seat configuration. Interestingly, both 5- and 7-seat versions have been confirmed for India.

The Tucson is currently available with a 1.6L turbocharged petrol, 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel (featuring mild-hybrid tech) engines. The engine line-up of the upcoming model isn't known as of now, but what's certain is that fact that it will include full-hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid systems as well.

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson should be unveiled in the second half of 2020 and go on sale in India in 2021.

[Image Source: bobaedream.co.kr]