India-bound next-gen 2020 Hyundai Tucson spied once again [Update]

19 September 2019 -

It has been over 4 years since the third-gen Hyundai Tucson was introduced in February 2015. Now, to replace this SUV that will reach the end of its lifecycle next year, the fourth-gen model is in the works. Codenamed 'Hyundai NX4', the next-gen Hyundai Tucson was spied again in South Korea recently, courtesy Autopostkorea.

The all-new Tucson is being developed in South Korea and Europe and is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2020. Though the test mule caught on the camera is mostly camouflaged, some of its design details are clearly evident. The spy shots suggest that the next-gen Tucson will carry familiar proportions. The front-end looks much more aggressive and strikingly different when compared to the third-gen Tucson. This is particularly because it makes use of Composite Light - a design comprising slim (LED) Daytime Running Lights positioned atop the (LED) headlights. Also, there are dramatic similarities between the DRL design of new Tucson and the Nexo FCV.

The overall design of the Hyundai Tucson looks rugged thanks to the use of squarish wheel arches with the two vertical design motifs. The thick black camouflage completely hides all the details at the rear. We just hope that the all-new model doesn't feature odd-looking, connected tail lamps as seen on the new Verna and the 2020 ix25 (2020 Creta).

The fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson is expected to be based on an upgraded version of the current Tucson's platform. Thanks to this upgrade, in addition to various enhancements, there will be a seven-seat version also. Both the versions (two-row and three-row) versions have been reported to be launched in India. The cherry on the cake will be its more affordable pricing as it has been confirmed to be locally manufactured. The third-gen model is an import.

Internationally, the Hyundai Tucson is available with a 1.6L turbocharged petrol, 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel (featuring mild-hybrid tech) engines. Though the line-up for the next-gen Tucson is still not known at the moment, it is expected to include more electrified options.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson is slated to be unveiled in the mid-2020 and India will likely receive the same a year later.

