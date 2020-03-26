Maruti DZire BS6 online car configurator goes live

The newly launched Maruti DZire BS6 cannot be seen at a local showroom just yet because of the national shutdown. However, prospective customers need not be disappointed, as they can configure their 2020 Maruti DZire online and see how it will look like when delivered right from home.

Maruti Suzuki’s online configurator lets you configure everything about your 2020 DZire. You can choose the colour, variant and accessories, and see how your 2020 DZire will look like when you will get its delivery. It gives a 360-degree view of both the exterior and interior of the configured car. The ex-showroom price of the selected variant is also shown on the online configurator.

The 2020 Maruti DZire is available in Prime Oxford Blue, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Phoenix Red, Metallic Premium Silver, Prime Sherwood Brown and Pearl Arctic White exterior colours. The interior comes in a combination of beige and black, along with faux wood trim. Chrome garnish has been used on various exterior and interior elements to spruce up the styling.

LED projector headlights, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED rear combination lights are the main exterior features of the new Maruti DZire. Inside, the updated sub-4 metre sedan includes features like 4.2-inch colour MID, cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and rear armrest with cupholder. On the safety front, it packs Electronic Stability Programme with Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking camera, dual airbags and more.

Maruti Suzuki offers the facelifted DZire with only the BS6 K12N 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT engine with idle start-stop function as standard. This naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine produces 66 kW (90 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The fuel economy rating of the new sedan is 23.26 km/l (with 5-speed manual transmission)/24.12 km/l (with 5-speed automated manual transmission).

New Maruti DZire Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Variant Price LXi MT INR 5,89,000 VXi MT INR 6,79,000 ZXi MT INR 7,48,000 ZXi+ MT INR 8,28,000 VXi AMT INR 7,31,500 ZXi AMT INR 8,00,500 ZXi+ AMT INR 8,80,500

