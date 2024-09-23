After 40 Years, VW Polo Production Ends as Volkswagen Embraces EV Future

Volkswagen has officially halted production of its iconic Polo model in Europe after a successful 40-year run. First launched in 1984 at the brand’s Spain facility, the Polo became one of Europe’s top-selling cars, with over 8.4 million units produced to date.

In 2024 alone, Volkswagen sold over 90,000 units of the Polo, making it the 8th best-selling car in Europe. However, with the global automotive landscape rapidly shifting towards electrification, Volkswagen has decided to turn its attention to electric vehicles (EVs). The Spanish plant where the Polo was built will soon transition to producing smaller, affordable electric SUVs. This shift aligns with Volkswagen’s larger strategy of expanding its electric portfolio.

Starting in 2026, the plant will manufacture two small electric SUVs, both based on a modified version of Volkswagen's MEB platform, which currently underpins the popular ID series of EVs. One of these models will likely be a production version of the ID.2all Concept, revealed last year. Positioned below the ID.3, the ID.2all is expected to have a starting price of approximately $27,500, showcasing Volkswagen's commitment to making EVs more accessible.

The upcoming affordable electric SUV has already been spotted testing, indicating Volkswagen’s strong push to compete in the growing EV market. CEO Thomas Schäfer has described the ID.2all as a preview of the future direction for Volkswagen, highlighting the brand's ambition to lead in the affordable EV segment.

Source: Electrek via Team-BHP