Top 5 Insurance Features to Look for When Buying a New Car in India

Buying a new car is a significant investment. You’re spending a lot to get your dream ride, so why not make sure it’s adequately protected? We often think of the cost of the car’s price, but your insurance is also essential. After all, it saves you from unexpected repair bills or damages. Your insurance must have all the features you need, even if that means you’ll have to pay a bit more for the proper coverage. Let’s go over what features you need from day one to keep you and your car fully covered.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage from digital-first companies, like ACKO, is essential for insuring your car. It protects your vehicle from accidents, theft, fire, and even natural disasters like floods or earthquakes. This is especially important for new cars, as the last thing you want is to pay out of your pocket for expensive repairs or replacements. It gives you the most protection, saving you from unexpected costs when things go wrong.

Zero Depreciation Cover

If you’ve just bought a new car, you must get a zero depreciation cover. Usually, when you file a claim, insurers deduct depreciation on parts like metal, plastic, and rubber, which means you get less for repairs. This cover helps you get reimbursed for the total cost of parts without any deductions. This feature is crucial in the first few years when your car’s value decreases the fastest.

Services Offered

The services an insurer offers can make a difference, especially when filing a claim. Make sure your insurer has a good network of company-authorized garages. This way, you can trust that you’ll get genuine parts and skilled service when it’s time for repairs. Check if they provide cashless claims so you won’t have to pay anything upfront at the garage; the insurer will take care of the bill directly with the service center. Also, look for their claim settlement ratio. A high ratio and quick service can be a good sign to go ahead.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is a valuable feature if you travel long distances or drive in remote areas. It provides immediate help during emergencies like breakdowns with services that include towing, flat tyre repairs, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, and locksmith assistance if you’re locked out of your car. With this kind of coverage, help is just a phone call away when you’re stranded on the road.

Other Important Features

There are several other add-ons that can really boost your insurance coverage:

Personal Accident Cover: This one’s essential as it protects you in case of injury or death from an accident. It provides compensation for you or your family.

This one’s essential as it protects you in case of injury or death from an accident. It provides compensation for you or your family. Insured Declared Value (IDV) : The gap between the market value and the invoice price of your new car is substantial. If your car gets stolen or declared a total loss, you get the depreciated value with a basic cover. But with Insured Declared Value (IDV) covered, you get the total invoice value, including registration and road tax.

: The gap between the market value and the invoice price of your new car is substantial. If your car gets stolen or declared a total loss, you get the depreciated value with a basic cover. But with Insured Declared Value (IDV) covered, you get the total invoice value, including registration and road tax. Consumables Cover: Many standard policies exclude consumables like engine oil, nuts, bolts, and coolant from claims. However, with consumables covered, you can also be reimbursed for these items.

Engine Protection

Engine protection is a must-have, especially in India, where monsoon waterlogging can damage your car engines. Standard policies don’t cover engine damage from flooding or oil leakage. Suppose you’re living in areas prone to heavy rainfall or flooding. You can ensure your engine repairs or replacements are covered by opting for this add-on. As we know, engine repairs can be expensive.

Wrapping Up

Choosing insurance isn’t just about ticking off a legal requirement; it’s about getting the best protection for your investment. You should definitely take the time to review your options carefully. Don’t be afraid to explore digital insurance platforms either because investing in the right insurance today will save you both time and money tomorrow. Check ACKO now to find your ideal car insurance match.