Mercedes-Benz Increases Top Speed of its Level 3 Automated Driving System to 95 km/h

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce the next-generation DRIVE PILOT, its Level 3 automated driving system, in Germany. This upgrade pushes the top speed of the system to 95 km/h on motorways, providing drivers with enhanced convenience and more practical use cases. With approval from Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority expected by late 2024, sales of this advanced system will begin in early 2025, maintaining its price at €5,950. Notably, customers with existing DRIVE PILOT systems can receive this upgrade free of charge, either via an over-the-air update or through a visit to a workshop.

The increased speed capability allows DRIVE PILOT to be used more frequently, especially in flowing traffic. It can now follow a vehicle in front on the right lane of the motorway under specific conditions. The previous functionality of using the system in traffic jams and dense traffic remains available, making long drives significantly more efficient. With DRIVE PILOT handling driving duties, users can engage in secondary activities such as working, browsing the web, or even streaming movies using the new RIDEVU app by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Safety remains paramount for Mercedes-Benz. DRIVE PILOT uses a redundant system architecture, ensuring critical components like steering, braking, and the electrical system have backup mechanisms. The vehicle also relies on an array of cameras, radars, LiDAR, and ultrasonic sensors, which, along with a precise positioning system and HD mapping, allow the car to determine its location within centimeters.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz is already working to increase the permitted speed of conditionally automated driving to 130 km/h, aligning with Germany's legal framework. Future updates will aim to deliver even faster speeds and longer handover times.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz is exploring social and ethical considerations. The company has developed turquoise marker lights to indicate the activation of DRIVE PILOT, ensuring other road users are aware of its automated driving status. These marker lights are already in use in U.S. states like Nevada and California, and Mercedes plans to adapt the system to meet evolving standards in Europe as well.