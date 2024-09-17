Triumph Speed T4 Launched in India

Triumph has introduced the Speed T4 in India, expanding its 400cc modern classic lineup. Powered by a 400cc engine, the Speed T4 delivers 31 PS at 7000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm, offering impressive low to mid-speed rideability with enhanced stability due to 30% increased engine inertia compared to the Speed 400.

Riders can enjoy smooth cruising at 100 kmph, complemented by the bike’s deep exhaust note. The Speed T4 features manual throttle control, a slipper clutch, 43 mm telescopic forks, dual-channel ABS, and a functional console with a USB port, ensuring a comfortable and tech-savvy riding experience.

Available in Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red, and Phantom Black, the Triumph Speed T4 is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).