2020 Maruti DZire vs. 2017 Maruti DZire - Old vs. New

The newly launched 2020 Maruti DZire has replaced the almost three-year-old 2017 Maruti DZire. Here’s a detailed comparison between the old and new Maruti DZire entry sedans.

Design & Features

The 2020 Maruti DZire has subtle design updates. On the outside, all the visual revisions are concentrated at the front. Unlike the old sedan, the new sedan has a single hexagonal grille which is huge and aimed at giving the car a more striking appearance. The new bumper is slightly more aggressive. Also new are the chrome fins used to highlight the fog lamps.

The profile and rear fascia of the 2020 Maruti DZire are no different from those of the old model. Even the 15-inch precision-cut twin-spoke two-tone alloy wheels are the same.

The interior of the new Maruti DZire includes several cosmetic changes. There’s new faux wood trim in a lighter shade, and it goes better with the light theme of the cabin. Unlike the old sedan, the new sedan offers cruise control, the 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch colour TFT driver information display.

The updated sedan is safer, too, thanks to the addition of ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and HHC (Hill Hold Control).

Specifications

The old Maruti DZire was available with the BS6 K12M 1.2-litre Dual VVT petrol engine and the BS4 D13A 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The BS6 K12M naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 61 kW (83 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The BS4 D13A 1.3-litre turbocharged diesel engine develops 55.2 kW (75 PS) at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm.

Buyers had the option to go for a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission with both the engines. The fuel economy rating was 21.21 km/l for the petrol engine configurations and an impressive 28.40 km/l for the diesel engine configurations.

The facelifted Maruti DZire uses the BS6 K12N 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine as standard. Also new is a fuel-sipping idle start-stop system, which is standard. The BS6 K12N engine produces 66 kW (90 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm.

5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual are the transmission choices, and the fuel economy varies as per the selection. The manual transmission configurations return a fuel economy of 23.26 km/l, while the automated manual transmission configurations have a fuel economy rating of 24.12 km/l.

Prices*

Variant Old Maruti DZire New Maruti DZire Price Hike LXI MT INR 5,82,613 INR 5,89,000 INR 6,387 VXI MT INR 6,73,112 INR 6,79,000 INR 5,888 ZXI MT INR 7,32,113 INR 7,48,000 INR 15,887 ZXI+ MT INR 8,21,613 INR 8,28,000 INR 6,387 VXI AMT INR 7,20,112 INR 7,31,500 INR 11,388 ZXI AMT INR 7,79,113 INR 8,00,500 INR 21,387 ZXI+ AMT INR 8,68,613 INR 8,80,500 INR 11,887 LDI MT INR 6,66,622 - - VDI MT INR 7,57,622 - - ZDI MT INR 8,16,622 - - ZDI+ MT INR 9,06,122 - - VDI+ AMT INR 8,04,622 - - ZDI AMT INR 8,63,122 - - ZDI+ AMT INR 9,52,622 - -

*Ex-showroom Delhi

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.