Hyundai and Skoda's Latest Collaboration: What is it About

Hyundai Motor Company and Škoda Group have officially joined forces to develop a hydrogen mobility ecosystem. The collaboration was sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Hyundai’s Executive VP, Ken Ramírez, and Škoda Group’s CEO, Petr Novotný, during the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit in Prague.

The agreement focuses on exploring hydrogen fuel cell technologies and energy-efficient solutions for mobility. Both companies share the vision of hydrogen being a key component for a sustainable future, particularly in mobility. Hyundai's fuel cell technology is expected to drive eco-friendly transport in Škoda's key markets, including the Czech Republic.

In addition to mobility, Hyundai and Škoda will explore the broader applications of hydrogen, positioning both brands at the forefront of the global energy transition.