New BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched in India

BMW India has unveiled the exclusive BMW X7 Signature Edition, locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. This premium Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is offered in the petrol xDrive40i M Sport variant and is available in limited units. Priced at INR 1.33 crore (ex-showroom), the X7 Signature Edition can be exclusively booked via the BMW Online Shop.

The X7's imposing design is highlighted by its new kidney grille with chrome accents, Crystal Headlamps featuring Swarovski crystals, and 3D taillights with smoked glass effects. Its large dimensions, paired with luxurious Satinated Aluminium elements, emphasize its grand presence.

Under the hood, the 3.0L inline-six petrol engine delivers 381 hp and 520 Nm of torque, with an additional 12 hp and 200 Nm from a 48V electric motor. This combination propels the X7 from 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission ensures smooth gear shifts, with driving modes like COMFORT, SPORT, and SPORT PLUS for a tailored driving experience.

Inside, the cabin is all about opulence. The new BMW Curved Display, Sky Lounge Panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and premium leather upholstery enhance the luxurious atmosphere. Rear passengers enjoy captain seats, backrest cushions, and a Harman Kardon sound system. With a boot space of up to 2,120 litres and hands-free split tailgate operation, the X7 offers both luxury and practicality.