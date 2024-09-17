2025 Triumph Speed 400 Launched in India

Triumph has launched the upgraded 2025 Speed 400 in India, alongside the Speed T4. This latest iteration of the 400cc motorcycle brings enhancements aimed at attracting more riding enthusiasts.

First introduced in July 2023, the Speed 400 earned praise for its performance, technology, and premium build. The 2025 model features a more muscular look with high-profile tires, improved seating comfort, and adjustable levers, appealing to avid riders.

It retains key performance features like ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, torque-assist clutch, and dual-channel ABS for superior handling.

Available in four striking colors - Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, and Phantom Black - the 2025 Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).