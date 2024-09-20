BMW, Ford, and Honda Launch Their New Joint Venture Called ChargeScape

BMW, Ford, and Honda have officially launched ChargeScape, a joint venture aimed at integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into the power grid. This new software platform is designed to enhance grid stability while helping drivers reduce charging costs.

ChargeScape wirelessly connects EVs with participating utilities, managing energy flow based on real-time grid demands. It uses smart charging (V1G) to reduce strain on the grid and allows energy to be sent back (V2G) when needed. EV owners can potentially save money by participating in this flexible charging system.

Joseph Vellone, a leader in the energy sector, has been appointed as ChargeScape’s first CEO. Joining him as CTO is Kalidindi Raju, a technology expert with extensive experience in artificial intelligence and cloud architecture. Together, they aim to make ChargeScape a leader in the evolving EV charging ecosystem.