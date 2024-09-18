First-Ever BMW XM Label Launched in India

The highly exclusive BMW XM Label has made its debut in India, with only one unit out of the 500 produced worldwide arriving in the country. Priced at INR 3.15 crore (ex-showroom), the luxury SUV is available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU).

Powered by BMW's M HYBRID system, the XM Label combines an electric motor and a V8 engine, delivering a staggering 748 hp and 1000 Nm of torque. This plug-in hybrid system allows the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h, extendable to 290 km/h with the M Driver’s Package. The 25.7 kW lithium-ion battery provides a pure-electric range of up to 82 km, and BMW’s IconicSounds Electric enhances the driving experience in electric mode.

The SUV features an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission, offering smooth gear shifts and efficient power delivery. Its M xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional traction and agility, delivering peak performance in various driving conditions.

Visually, the BMW XM Label stands out with bold design elements, including a striking illuminated kidney grille and Toronto Red accents on the grille surround and rear diffuser. Its unique Frozen Carbon Black metallic paint, 22-inch M alloy wheels, and red calipers add to the vehicle’s dynamic appearance, making it a true performance icon.