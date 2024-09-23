India-Made Hyundai Exter Makes Its Way to South Africa

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has begun exporting the Made in India Hyundai Exter to South Africa, marking 20 years of exports to the country. The Exter joins the lineup of seven other models, including the Grand i10 NIOS, AURA, i20, and Venue, all manufactured in India for the South African market.

The first batch of 996 units of the Exter has already been dispatched, with the SUV now available in three variants: Premium, Executive, and Elite, starting at R 2,69,900 (approx. Rs 12.95 lakh). It boasts features like a single-pane sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and a rearview camera.

Under the hood, the South Africa-spec Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 BHP and 114 Nm of torque, available with both 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions.

Also read: 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT Revealed: Rugged Electric Explorer

This export expansion strengthens Hyundai's global presence, building on the success of the Exter in India, where it has already surpassed 1 lakh sales within a year.