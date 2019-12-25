2020 Mahindra Thar sporting alloy wheels snapped, to debut at Auto Expo 2020

As the 2020 Thar's Auto Expo 2020 world premiere gets closer, Mahindra has started testing it with more and more production elements. Recently, the company was testing the next-gen model with new twin-spoke alloy wheels.

The next-gen Mahindra Thar sit on the same platform as the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio and have a more rigid build in order to adhere to the stricter regulations both those now in effect and those to come in the years to follow. It will be made available in both soft- as well as hard-top configuration.

On the outside, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will feature an evolutionary design and be sit slightly bigger. It will carry the classical design elements, such as the seven-slot vertical grille, front fender-mounted turn indicators, wide and flat bonnet, round halogen headlamps, side-hinged tailgate and the vertical brick-shaped combination lamps.

Bigger visual changes will be seen on the inside, with a host of fully redesigned elements such as the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel, the instrument panel and more, as well as front-facing rear seats instead of side-facing rear seats. Expect a touchscreen infotainment system as well, replete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Mahindra will try to make the Thar more suitable as a primary vehicle and appeal to more customers with these changes.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will employ a newly developed, BS-VI 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 140 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual transmission will be standard and a manually-operated 4WD system will be optionally available.

[Image Source: Team-BHP]