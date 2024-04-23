All-New MG 7 Luxury Sedan Arrives in the Middle East

MG Motor has announced the launch of its all-new MG 7 sedan in the GCC markets, Lebanon and Iraq. It exudes sophistication with its striking design, cutting-edge technology, and performance-driven features.

The MG 7 introduces to the MG lineup the first-ever large sedan, meticulously engineered for precision and elegance. It is complemented by a streamlined aerodynamic design that ensures it stands out on the road, while seamlessly merging sophistication with style. Elevating its appearance even further, the top three models feature sporty red calipers and 19-inch wheels, enhancing the vehicle's dynamic look.

The 1.5L Turbo MG 7 features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, offering 188 HP. Coming in DEL and STD trims, the STD trim is equipped with a PVC foaming steering wheel and rear cameras, while the DEL boasts a leather steering wheel and a 360-degree camera. The DEL model also offers a panoramic sunroof, which can be adjusted using the smart key.

The 2.0L Turbo variant comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission, providing seamless power delivery. Available in COM and G.DEL trims, the 2.0L variant offers 261 HP. The G.DEL trim includes a panoramic sunroof, also operable via the smart key with the added convenience of an electric tailgate function and an active retractable tail fin, enhancing its sporty appearance. The COM trim features a leather steering wheel, while the G.DEL offers a premium Napa Leather wheel. Additionally, the COM model is equipped with a rear-view camera, whereas the highest trim G.DEL model features a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility.

The MG 7 is available in all GCC markets, Lebanon, and Iraq with prices starting from USD 21,300 (excluding VAT).